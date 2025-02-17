Rakesh Roshan drops MAJOR casting update for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 and it will leave you excited

Krrish 4 is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood films, starring Hrithik Roshan. Rakesh Roshan recently shared a major casting update that’s sure to get fans excited. He revealed that legendary actress Rekha will be joining the cast!

On February 16, 2025, the creators of The Roshans documentary series threw a celebration for its success on Netflix. The event saw a host of Bollywood stars, including Rakesh Roshan and Rekha, all smiles for the photographers.

While posing for the cameras, a paparazzo asked Rakesh if Rekha was joining Krrish 4. He replied, “Hai hai, sab hai,” which sparked excitement among fans, fueling anticipation for the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, several videos from The Roshan's success bash went viral online, with one clip standing out. In the video, Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan were seen posing together for the paparazzi. Hrithik lovingly held Rekha's hand as she expressed her admiration for him. The veteran actress joined in celebrating the success of the show with the Roshan family.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan was asked about returning to direction. He shared that he likely wouldn't be directing any films in the future. However, he did provide an exciting update on Krrish 4, revealing that an official announcement for the much-awaited film, starring his son Hrithik Roshan, would be coming soon.

Earlier in 2023, Rakesh Roshan discussed Krrish 4 in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. He revealed that he wouldn't proceed with the film until he felt fully satisfied with it. While the script is ready, he mentioned that they continue to refine it, as he believes there’s still room for improvement.

Acknowledging that they can't match Hollywood’s budgets, he emphasized the importance of strong and fresh content in the superhero genre. Confident in the script, Roshan stated that if the story is compelling, nothing can stop a film from working, adding that Krrish 4's script has the potential to captivate audiences right from the start.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to appear in the sixth installment of YRF’s spy universe, War 2. Recently, actor Ashutosh Rana confirmed that he will reprise his role as Colonel Sunil Luthra in the action-packed film. He also revealed that he will make an appearance in Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.