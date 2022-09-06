Rakesh Roshan on failure of Bollywood films: People make movies that appeal to a minuscule section of audience

After Prakash Jha, actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has shared his opinion on recent Bollywood films failing at the box office. Besides questioning the choice of subjects by filmmakers, Roshan also lamented how songs have taken a backseat in movies. While a certain section of experts believe that the cancel culture has caused a major dent in the collection of the film, Rakesh has different opinion about it as the filmmaker believes that if the film is well made, it’ll work.

Rakesh Roshan reacts to Bollywood films not doing well

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Roshan said that people are no longer able to connect to the subjects picked by filmmakers. “People are making films that they and their friends like to watch. They are picking subjects that appeal to a very minuscule section of the audience. A big chunk of the audience cannot relate to it,” he shared.

Rakesh Roshan further spoke about how songs played an important role in the success of a film. He opined that songs are now either “relegated to the background” or just the intro is played. The filmmaker said, “Aap puraane gaano se hero ko yaad rakhte hai (You remember actors because of old songs). Whenever you listen to old classics, you remember the heroes who were featured in those songs. Nowadays, since there are no songs, toh hero yaad nahi aate hai (no one remembers the hero). As a result, becoming a superstar is very difficult at present.”

Referring to the recent success of South films Pushpa and RRR, Roshan said, “they are still sticking to rooted stories and they are presenting them in a very upgraded way, keeping in mind the commercial sensibilities. If you see films like RRR and Baahubali, they have beaten-to-death stories. Baahubali is very similar to Karan Arjun. But it was presented on a bigger scale. Even the songs were larger-than-life and hence people were enticed. Aur hamare Bollywood filmmakers ko pata nahin kya ho gaya hai. They have drifted away from the roots of Indianness. They try to make so-called ‘modern cinema’ but it works with only 1% of the population. It does not cater to B and C centres. So if you pick subjects that cater to the C, B and A centres and present them in a very novel way, it’ll appeal to everyone.”

Rakesh Roshan is currently working on the next installment in the Krrish franchise, Krrish 4 featuring Hrithik Roshan.