Rakesh Roshan opens up on Hrithik – Sussanne’s relationship post-divorce; Reveals if the actor should settle

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have been divorced for a long time now but the ex-couple have always been cordial with each other. Be it on social media or in real life, Hrithik and Sussanne are still on talking terms and remain to be good friends who have each other’s back when in need. In fact, the actor recently spent some quality time with Sussanne’s family and the pictures have been going viral on the internet. Talking to Times Of India, Rakesh Roshan opened up about the dignity with which his son is maintaining his relationship with his ex-wife post-divorce and much more.

When Rakesh Roshan was asked if Hrithik Roshan’s relationship with Sussanne Khan is setting a benchmark of sorts for estranged couples? The actor-director revealed, “Yes indeed. Right after their divorce in court, Hrithik stepped out and opened the door of the car for Sussanne. That shows his character. Nobody can teach you these things. It comes from within. He regards women and everyone else with respect. Like he touches my feet. And so do my grandchildren Hridaan and Hrehaan. You do these things instinctively.”

Rakesh was then asked that does he wish to see his son Hrithik Roshan settle down in life and begin a new life? The filmmaker replied that whatever is written in his destiny will happen and he does not wish to make any difference in it. He feels that whatever will happen in Hrithik’s life, will be good and wishes that his son remains the way he is.

Revealing further about the kind of father Hrithik Roshan is, Rakesh said that the Vikram Vedha actor devotes all his free time to his children and treats them more like his friend. He likes to go out only with his children. His holidays are reserved for them. Rakesh concluded by saying, “The love and attention that he showers on his boys makes me wish I could have given so much time to my children too. He’s a much much better father than me.”

