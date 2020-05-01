Rakesh Roshan on Ranbir comforting him post Rishi Kapoor’s death: He has been pillar of strength to his father

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 67 and his friend for over four decades Rakesh Roshan is heartbroken with his demise.

’s death has left each one of us heartbroken. It is a void that can never be filled. After all, he has ruled our hearts for over four decades with his charming personality, jovial nature and impeccable acting prowess. Ever since, the news of Rishi’s unfortunate demise surfaced, condolences have been poured whom all corners of the world. Several celebrities have also penned heartfelt notes for Chintu Kapoor. And while it is a difficult time for the Bollywood industry, Rishi’s dear friend Rakesh Roshan is still struggling to believe what had conspired.

Recalling the fateful morning, Rakesh asserted that he had called Randhir Kapoor to enquire about Rishi’s health. And while the latter’s phone busy, the ace filmmaker got an instinct that something was wrong. However, Rakesh got the unfortunate news from Rishi’s son . And while the Khoobsurat actor admitted being heartbroken with Rishi’s demise, he emphasised that Ranbir comforted him.

“I woke up this morning to a message from a friend, asking if Rishi Kapoor was all right. When I called Dabboo (Randhir Kapoor), his number was busy. That’s when my heart sank and I instinctively knew something was wrong. Then I rang up Ranbir who shared the news. It was so shocking that I started crying on the phone. Instead of me consoling him, Ranbir comforted me. He has been a pillar of strength to his father,” Rakesh was quoted saying to Mid-Day.

Furthermore, the renowned director also recalled his last meeting with Rishi which happened in March before the lockdown and stated that the two friends along with Neetu had cherished their old days together. He added, “(In 2018), our cancer diagnosis came months apart — his in August, and mine in December. But we both fought with a smile on our face. He was always brave and full of life. When I met him in March before the lockdown, Chintu, Neetu (Singh) and I reminisced about our good old days.”

To recall, Rishi and Rakesh shared a great camaraderie both off and on-screen. The duo had also shared the screen space in movies like Khel Khel Mein and Aap Ke Deewane. In fact, they both were diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

