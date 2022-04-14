Rakesh Roshan REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding: Rishi's wishes are coming true

One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married. The rituals of the much-awaited Bollywood wedding of the year began on April 13. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s guests were seen arriving today for their Mehendi ceremony. During the day, we saw Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima. Later Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Soni Razdan were also clicked. Apart from their families, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were also clicked at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi. Fans and friends from the Bollywood industry have already started pouring in best wishes for the couple.

Recently, speaking to ETimes, Rishi Kapoor's close friend Rakesh Roshan showered best wishes for the soon-to-be-married couple. Elated with their wedding news, Rakesh said, “All my blessings and good wishes are with Ranbir and Alia. Rishi's wishes are coming true.” Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor also said that he is very happy about the wedding and hopes Ranbir has a good marriage and the couple lives happily with each other.

A few hours ago, Ranbir and Alia’s Brahmastra co-star Amitabh Bachchan also wrote a sweet note on their wedding. Big B shared the teaser of the film's romantic song titled Kesariya. While sharing the video, Mr. Bachchan said, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra.”

To note, Ranbir and Alia’s Haldi ceremony will begin at 9 am on April 14, followed by chooda ceremony. As per the latest reports in a news portal, Ranbir Kapoor's side is likely to have a baraat procession between Vastu and Krishna Raj Bungalow on the wedding day.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding date, venue, guest list, Mehendi details: All you need to know about it