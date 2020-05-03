Rakesh Roshan recalls he had warned Rishi Kapoor from going to Delhi in February where he had a relapse

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor had a relapse and was hospitalised in Delhi in February this year. At the time, son Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt had rushed to Delhi to be by Rishi's side.

Rakesh Roshan and have been close friends for the longest time. In fact, on Rishi Kapoor's demise, Rakesh Roshan revealed that he broke down on hearing the news and it was who comforted him. Both, Rishi and Rakesh, were battling cancer

Speaking to the portal, Rakesh Roshan said, "Both of us had cancer, though different kinds. I am aware of how infection-prone we are. So when Chintu told me about his plans to go to Delhi in February for a wedding I advised him against it. But he still went, and had a relapse there. When I met Chintu he admitted he should’ve listened to me and that he made a mistake by going to Delhi." At the time, son Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend had rushed to Delhi to be by Rishi's side.

Rishi left us... Chintu gone... still can’t believe, his loss is irreparable — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) April 30, 2020

Rakesh Roshan had also revealed that Ranbir comforted him when he got to know about the dreadful news. "I woke up this morning to a message from a friend, asking if Rishi Kapoor was all right. When I called Dabboo (Randhir Kapoor), his number was busy. That’s when my heart sank and I instinctively knew something was wrong. Then I rang up Ranbir who shared the news. It was so shocking that I started crying on the phone. Instead of me consoling him, Ranbir comforted me. He has been a pillar of strength to his father,” Rakesh was quoted saying to Mid-Day.

Rishi Kapoor was in the hospital for the last two weeks before be breathed his last on April 30 at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wasn't able to attend the funeral as she lives in Delhi. She arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night along with her daughter.

