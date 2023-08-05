Rakesh Roshan recalls the biggest challenge he faced while making Koi Mil Gaya

Koi Mil Gaya released in August 2003 went on to become one of the most popular movies of the time because of its unique concept. Hindi movies at that time didn't experiment a lot with sci-fi concepts. As a result, Koi Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta received massive response and love from the audience. After 20 years, the film was re-released in 30 cities on August 4. Now, the film's director, Rakesh Roshan opened up about where he got the idea of the film.

Rakesh Roshan on most challenging part of Koi Mil Gaya

Talking about how he got the idea for the film, Rakesh Roshan shared that he got the idea from his granddaughter. The director shared, "The idea of making Koi Mil Gaya struck me one day when I was observing my granddaughter Suranika (Sunaina Roshan's daughter) watching a cartoon that featured an alien. I was instantly intrigued and asked her out of curiosity if she understood the concept and she explained the story to me. I was surprised that a kid her age not only understood what an alien was but also seemed entertained by the sci-fi concept." Recalling the most challenging part of the film, he shared it was to create an alien that children would not be scared of. "I was certain that I wanted an alien that the children would not be scared of, rather someone who would be seen as a friendly alien. So, I shared the concept of an alien who was of the same height as the children and someone with very expressive eyes, as Jaadoo primarily communicates through his eyes," added the filmmaker.

Rakesh Roshan on casting Hrithik Roshan

In the movie, Hrithik Roshan essays the role of a young disabled man, Rohit Mehra. The filmmaker further shared why he cast his son Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. "The task was that he had to play this role alongside five other kids, so he had to fit in and not play the part as a solo hero. I gave him this opportunity because I believed in his talent and I had full faith that he would do justice to the part... He did his research, and got into the skin of his character and camouflaged in between all the kids, that was completely mind-blowing. It was a filmmaker's delight to watch an actor deliver beyond imagination."

