Rakesh Roshan remembers Rishi Kapoor and says, ‘I wish to see Hrithik and Ranbir together in a film’

Rakesh Roshan also revealed that the plans for the superhero film, Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan, have been put on hold due to the on-going pandemic. Details

A year back on April 30, left us, but his work will keep him alive for years to come, making him immortal. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan in an interview recalled his memories with Rishi Kapoor, fondly known as Chintu Ji. The actor turned director spoke about the out-station family holidays and hoped for his son, Hrithik to team up with Rishi Kapoor’s son, Ranbir on the same film. “I can never forget the outstation family holidays we took- both Hrithik and Ranbir were with us; they were kids then. I wish to see Hrithik and Ranbir together in one film,” Rakesh ji said.

When asked if he is planning to bring the two of them together on the same film, and he admitted, “Well, I don’t have anything concrete to cast them immediately. For now, even the plans of Krrish 4 are on hold. Let COVID get over, then we shall see.” With this, he confirmed that Krrish 4 is in the making, however, it’s still some time before it goes on the floors. According to sources, all through the lockdown, it’s work in progress for the superhero film.

Rakesh Roshan shared that after Rishi Kapoor’s death last year, him along with wife, Pinkie met the Kapoor family. “Yes, my wife Pinkie and I did go. We met Neetu, , and Riddhima. And we didn't make the ambience gloomy. We were there for 2 to 3 hours and we reminisced Rishi; I kept telling Ranbir my stories with Rishi when we were young,” he signed off.

