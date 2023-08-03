Rakesh Roshan reveals Krrish 4 is FINALLY happening but there's a twist; Deets here

While Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated next, Fighter, his ardent fans are waiting for the actor to reprise his superhero character in the much-awaited fourth installment of Krrish, titled Krrish 4. Going by the recent media reports and updates, one thing is sure Krrish 4 is in the works indeed. Now, the director and producer of Hrithik Roshan-starrer upcoming superhero flick, Rakesh Roshan has spilled some interesting beans about the film.

Krrish 4 is going to be a ‘big’ film

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, the ace director and former actor spoke about how Krrish 4 is a ‘big film’ for him and why the declining footfalls at theatres and multiplexes are a concern for him. Speaking about the same, Rakesh Roshan said, “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200-300 crore in comparison.”

Roshan added, “How to give that look to the film? I can, of course, decide to have 4 action sequences instead of 10, but that action has to match up with the quality. The VFX quality needs to be good. We are seeing how the budget and production costs can all be maintained. Big films that are released these days are not doing so well.”

Rakesh Roshan assures Krrish 4 is happening

Concluding on a positive note, Roshan confirmed that Krrish 4 is going to happen. While assuring the audience about the fourth installment, Roshan asserted, “We are absolutely ready to take the step forward. However, looking at the situation today where films are not doing well and collections are not matching the production costs, we are not immediately looking at it. It is going to happen, but not for a year. Probably after that.”