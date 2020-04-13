Rakesh Roshan spills beans on Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4; Says it is in the making

It’s been a while since Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 is the talk of the town and now Rakesh Roshan has an interesting update about it.

After delivering two back to back hits in 2019 – Super 30 and War, has certainly been on a roll lately. He has successively proved that he is the master of versatility and hard work and doesn’t mind putting in his sweat and soul for a movie to get into the skin of the character. And while his fans have been eagerly waiting for Bollywood’s Greek God to spill his magic once again on the screen, he hasn’t been making any announcement about his upcoming projects. However, Hrithik has a special movie in his kitty at the moment.

We are talking about Krrish 4 which is the fourth installment of his superhero franchise wherein Hrithik will be seen reprising his role of Krrish. It’s been a while since the reports of this superhero drama have been doing the rounds leading to speculations about the making of the movie. However, Rakesh Roshan has now told an entertainment portal that Krrish 4 is very much in the making. According to the report published in the portal, the ace filmmaker asserted that he is waiting for the coronavirus outbreak to subside before he starts working on the movie which is still in the scripting stage.

Rakesh also mentioned that they are yet to finalize a leading lady opposite Hrithik and will be doing once the script is complete. As of now, Rakesh Roshan, being a proud father that he is, happy with the stupendous success of son Hrithik’s back to back releases last year.

