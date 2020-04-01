Rakesh Roshan on Sussanne Khan moving in with Hrithik Roshan during the lockdown: The world has to be together
Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan revealed that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in at his Juhu residence in Mumbai to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan during the lockdown. The couple got divorced in 2014 but maintain friendly relations. Sussanne has custody of their two kids but the boys also spend quite a lot of time with their father, Hrithik. Reacting to former daughter in law's decision of moving back together with Hrithik during the lockdown, Rakesh Roshan says "The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times."
A report by Spotboye reveals Rakesh Roshan's take on Sussanne and Hrithik staying together. Hrithik had shared a picture of ex-wife Sussanne on his Instagram handle about a week ago, revealing that she had temporarily moved in with him to co-parent their kids together as the social distancing and lockdown phase involves one to stay at home and not step out for any social gathering. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns," he wrote.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart . . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Hrithik added, "While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," as he shared a picture of Sussane and thanked her for her decision. Hrithik has also been sharing updates of his self-quarantine along with his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan, on his Instagram handle.
