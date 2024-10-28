Rakesh Roshan to re-release Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Karan Arjun globally on November 22; Teaser OUT now

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun is one of the iconic films of Bollywood. The film enjoys a cult fan base with the power-packed ensemble of Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. Fans are now up for a delight as Rakesh Roshan’s directorial is scheduled to re-release globally on November 22, 2024.

Bollywood buffs will be in for a treat this Diwali weekend as Rakesh Roshan is set to create history with the biggest re-release ever with Karan Arjun in single screens and multiplex across India, along with an International re-release scheduled simultaneously.

The official announcement was made by Salman Khan with a brand-new teaser of the 1995 cult classic film. The 1-minute teaser takes viewers on a trip down memory lane of this reincarnation-revenge saga. The special post announcement was captioned, "Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge …November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!"

The 1995 film brought both the superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, on celluloid for the first time. The film was a blockbuster and one of the top-grossing films of the year at the time of its release. It witnessed a golden 50-week run in 76 centers and in its 75th week, the film was showcased in cinema halls across 26 centers.

Karan Arjun also gave India its iconic 'cine-ma' in the form of Rakhee Gulzar's character Durga Singh and a menacing villain in the late Amrish Puri's Thakur Durjan Singh. It also features Kajol as Sonia Saxena and Mamta Kulkarni as Bindiya.

The film continues to enjoy its cult status in pop culture references, thanks to its high-on-recall dialogues and soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan with the endearing theme of brotherhood.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production, Karan Arjun is celebrated for its thrilling action sequences, emotional depth, and the unforgettable chemistry between Salman and Shah Rukh.

Set against a backdrop of reincarnation and revenge, the movie follows the journey of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are separated due to a family feud. Fate reunites them in their next lives as they seek justice and redemption.

