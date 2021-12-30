Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Achha not shelved, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur shares an update

The much talked about Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Achha was in the news last year due to speculation over its casting. However, since 2020, there has been no word of the film going on floors. Now, in a recent interaction with PTI, producer Siddarth Roy Kapur has confirmed that the film is not shelved and is definitely on the cards.

Speaking to PTI, he said, "The film will definitely be made. It is a project that is close to our heart. We would not like to say anything till we go on floors." The biopic has made headlines for several reasons and one of them was for its casting. From Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Farhan Akhtar and even Vicky Kaushal.

When asked what's the casting situation like, Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "Every film is difficult to make. One has to make sure that you don’t lose faith and trust in the story. The story is most important."

Adding that names were just speculations, he said, "You need resilience and faith because most great movies get made after going through many ups and downs in the cost of making the movie. And that’s what makes them even more special when they finally come to audiences."

Shah Rukh Khan had reportedly come close to signing the film. However, after the debacle of 2018's Zero, the superstar was reportedly apprehensive about doing another space-themed project.

