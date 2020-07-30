Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahaan Se Acchha finally gets its lead hero in Farhan Akhtar

From Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan to even rumours of Vicky Kaushal playing the lead in the film, the role has finally been bagged by Farhan Akhtar.

After much back and forth of who will play Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in his biopic titled Saare Jahaan Se Acchha, the makers have zeroed in on Farhan Akhtar. From to to even rumours of Vicky Kaushal playing the lead in the film, the role has finally been bagged by Farhan. Announced in 2018, the film is set to be directed byad-filmmaker Mahesh Mathai who will be returning to the big screen for the first time in recent years.

For the uninitiated, the biopic is based on Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, a former Indian Air Force pilot, who became the first Indian citizen to travel into space. While there have been other astronauts with Indian backgrounds go into space before, Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian born to go to space in 1984.

"The script with the dialogue draft is locked. With the lead actor on board now, they will proceed towards getting together an ensemble cast and then work on the timeline of the shoot," a source revealed to Mumbai Mirror. Farhan Akhtar is likely to undergo physical transformation and work on nuances of being an astronaut.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had began prep on the role but dropped out after his last film Zero tanked massively at the box office. Saare Jahaan Se Achha writer Anjum Rajabali had revealed that Zero's failure was the reason why SRK had opted out of Sharma's biopic. "If you're asking me, there was a problem with the script (of Zero). Himanshu (Sharma, the writer) is a very talented person but things go wrong sometimes," Anjum had said.

