Rakeysh Mehra REVEALS the contract clause by Aamir Khan that pushed him to make Rang De Basanti on time

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ is an era-defining film in Hindi cinema. Helmed by superstar as one of the lead members of the cast, the film also stars Tamil actor Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Waheeda Rahman, and Om Puri amongst others. Around the time of Toofan’s release, Rakeysh had also revealed that Farhan Akhtar was offered a part in the film. has mentioned in the past that he could not sign Rang De Basanti because of his other work commitments. In an excerpt from his autobiography, Rakeysh Mehra spoke about the special contract clause by Aamir Khan.

Speaking about Aamir’s commitment to the part, Rakeysh wrote, “He imbibed the soul of DJ and Chandrashekhar Azad and gave his own interpretation to it, ranging from the sublime to the mundane qualities of the character. Bharathi (the filmmaker’s wife) had given me a quote which she had read, ‘There are two primary choices in life. Either you let things be the way they are. Or take responsibility for changing them.’ I sent Aamir the same as a one-line brief for his character impetus.” He further wrote, “Aamir is a visionary and understands everything that is going wrong or right with the creative process. Sometimes, tough decisions like ‘let’s shoot for 10 more days’ became easy because Aamir backed the need to do it.”

Rakeysh further mentioned the special clause in the contract by Aamir Khan and wrote, “While signing on the dotted line, Aamir included a clause, which was the reason I ended up making the movie on time in the first place. Here’s an example: ‘If my fee is 4 crore and you don’t pay me on time, then you’ll have to pay me 8 crore for defaulting,’ he had said. I had never even seen 8 crore till then.”

