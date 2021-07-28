Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra admits being devastated with Delhi 6 debacle: Wanted to drink myself to death

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is one of the most talked about filmmakers in Bollywood who has given us several amazing movies like Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag etc. Amid this, his 2009 release Delhi 6 created a lot of buzz as it marked Abhishek Bachchan and ’s first collaboration. Despite the substantial buzz in the town, Delhi 6 was a disaster at the box office and received a massive criticism. Recently, Rakeysh, in his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror, opened up about the aftermath of Delhi 6 debacle.

The filmmaker stated that while Delhi 6 opened to as a great response, the buzz had fizzled out after the first weekend itself. Mehra stated that he was devastated with the box office failure of the movie and drowned himself in alcohol. “The box office debacle, and my own conflict with what ending was appropriate, shook me deeply. Was I capable of producing great cinema consistently? Was Rang De Basanti a fluke? I was going deeper and deeper into a dark hole. Unable to take it anymore, I drowned myself in alcohol," he said, and added, "I wanted to drink myself to death — to sleep and never get up. I could see how much pain I was bringing to Bharathi (his wife) and our daughter, Bhairavi, who was now in her pre-teens. My son Vedant was observing and things were eroding between us. I remained careless and insensitive to the people I loved the most,” Rakeysh added.

Although Delhi 6 failed to make the cash registers ring, it did manage to win two National Awards - best production design and the Nargis Dutt Award for best feature film on national integration. As of now, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is making the headlines for his recent release Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur. The movie recently witnessed a digital release and has opened to rave reviews.

