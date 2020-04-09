Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra REACTS to Masakali 2.0 song; Says ‘I am a hardcore believer in originality’

A decade after the release of Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Delhi 6, it’s popular number Maskali got a remix version by Tanishk Bagchi.

Bollywood has been witnessing a trend of reprising iconic numbers these days and the recent track to have a recreated version was ’s popular number Masakali from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2009 release Delhi 6. While the song was originally sung by Mohit Chauhan and was composed by A R Rahman, the reprise version has been created by Tanishk Bagchi and featured and Tara Sutaria. Ever since the song has been dropped online, it has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience.

But looks like the makers aren’t pleased by this recreation. A day after A R Rahman expressed his displeasure over Masakali 2.0, now Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has claimed that he wasn’t aware of the recreation. The filmmaker, in his recent interview to Times of India stated, that if the decision would have been in his hands, he wouldn’t have agreed for the recreation as he is a firm believer of originality.

“I was never told about the recreation. It’s not like one is saying that you cannot ever have a reprise, but it should go to the same people who created the original. The decision should be left to them if they want to do it. If I had been asked, I would have first spoken to A R Rahman and asked him if he really agreed with the idea. I am a hardcore believer in originality and if it was left to me, I would have said no to the idea right away,” he added.

Furthermore, Mehra also emphasised that Rahman didn’t like the new version of the song at all. The filmmaker asserted that it’s high time we protect the legacy of Hindi film music and stated, “All said and done, this remix hurt very badly.

Meanwhile, A R Rahman had slammed the remix version of Masakali, Rangoli Chandel also came out in his support and wrote, “Nothing worse for an artist when his/her genius work violently taken from them turned in to a cheap atrocious copy.”

