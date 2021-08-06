Rakeysh Omprakash reveals UNHEARD anecdote about megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic look

On Thursday, ‘Rang De Basanti’ filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared an unheard story about superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic look from his debut book titled ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’. He revealed an excerpt from the book which talked about Big B’s look. In the quote, Amitabh said Rakeysh had designed his French beard for Aks, which he never removed.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share the glimpse of an unheard tale. The quote by Amitabh read, "He was the one who designed by French beard for his film Aks; I haven't removed it since." Honoured by it, Rakeysh wrote, "Can a debut director ask for a more legendary initiation onto the big screen?"

Earlier too, Rakeysh, in an excerpt, had revealed how Amitabh had reacted when he read the film's script. Rakeysh shared, "It was the winter of 1998. I had given Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) a script that he was supposed to read over an evening flight to Delhi (Hope springs eternal!). I was quivering like a fiddle string, excited with anticipation, about what he would think."

He added, "Unexpectedly, my phone rang at 11 p.m. A hushed voice spoke to me, whispering and yet managing to drown the mechanical, oddly piercing background noise of a plane making its way after landing. AB: What were you drinking? Me: Sorry sir! AB: What were you drinking when you wrote this script? Me: Rum and Coke, sir. AB: Let's do it!"

Recently, Bollywood actress had launched Rakeysh’s book covers. The diva had collaborated with the filmmaker for movies- 'Delhi 6' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. It has been co-authored by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and features first person accounts of some of known figures like AR Rahman, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and more.

