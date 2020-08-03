Rakhi 2020: Sara Ali Khan shares a funny video of Ibrahim Ali Khan pushing her into the pool & it’s relatable

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a throwback video of Ibrahim Ali Khan getting goofy with her and it is bound to make you laugh.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between siblings. Celebrated on August 3rd this year, on this festival, sisters pray for good health and happiness of their brothers. On this special occasion, social media is flooded with wonderful memories between brothers and sisters. Even celebrities have taken to their social media accounts celebrating the bond with their siblings. Amongst them all, recently Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video along with brother in the pool.

Taking to her Instagram account the actress uploaded a video of her and Ibrahim playing in the pool. She captioned her video, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime.” Remembering the good old times when they had gone for a holiday, Sara wished her brother Ibrahim on Rakhi. In the video, we can see Sara Ali Khan sitting on a unicorn floaty in the pool as Ibrahim tries to push her across the pool. But, instead, the actress ends up falling inside the pool with her brother cheering his victory.

Here is Sara Ali Khan's post:

Prior to her post on Raksha Bandhan, the actress uploaded a collage of her, Ibrahim, and mom Amrita Singh wishing her fans and followers a happy friendship day and Eid Mubarak. While the actress has been an avid social media user and has her fans up to date on her daily routines, on a professional front, she has a few films lined up. She will be seen in Coolie No 1 alongside and in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and . The film is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2021.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan paints a pretty picture as she poses amid the captivating view of ‘sapphire skies at Dream Land’

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×