Rakhi Sawant backs Raj Kundra; Says ‘Nobody points a gun at your head and makes you shoot pornography’

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has come out in the support of ’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra. The businessman has been accused of producing and distributing porn content. He was arrested on July 19. Raj was earlier sent into judicial custody till July 23, but later, the court extended his custody till July 27. Since then various actresses and models have revealed their experiences. In a recent chat with the paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant also commented on the same and supported the businessman. She claimed that Kundra is being targetted because he is a celebrity’s husband.

Talking to ETimes Rakhi said, “I am not against anyone. Nobody points a gun at your head and makes you shoot pornography. So, please don't blame anyone. If you sell s*x, people will buy s*x, if you sell talent, people will buy talent. You don't do such roles nobody will offer you. Nobody is lifting you and asking you to shoot. It's a free country, people do different kinds of work. There are so many people in the world, who are doing so many things but why is only Raj Kundra being blamed? Because he is a celebrity's Shilpa Shetty husband, a business tycoon? I really feel sad. I won't say who is innocent or who is the culprit."

A few days ago, as a part of the ongoing investigation, Mumbai Crime Branch recorded Shilpa Shetty’s statement. It was reported that Shilpa denied her involvement in the company. She also mentioned that erotica is different from porn, for which her husband has been accused.

