Rakhi Sawant congratulates Shilpa Shetty for rejoining Super Dancer Chapter 4: Sweetheart U r the best

Actor took a small hiatus from the judge panel of the dance reality TV show, Super Dance Chapter 4 amid husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. The businessman was booked by Mumbai police for his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of adult films via digital applications. Now, on Wednesday, August 18, Shilpa Shetty has resumed working for the reality show once again. She was recently spotted on the sets of the show, as she stepped outside from her vanity van donning a stunning blue saree.

The video of the actor has been doing the rounds on the internet and as soon as the clip caught the attention of Rakhi Sawant, she immediately went on to support Shilpa’s decision of rejoining the show. Taking to the comment section of Viral Bhayani’s post, Rakhi Sawant commented, “Congratulations sweetheart u r the best I love u Shilpa Ji.” For the unversed, Rakhi has been backing Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra ever since the adult film racket broke out.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant’s comment here:

Previously, in an interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi opined that all the allegations put forth against the elite businessman are false. When asked about her opinion on the pornography case, Rakhi began questioning media to display facts to support their statements. Moreover, the actress looked disappointed by the media scrutiny that the elite couple had to go through. Further on, Rakhi also went on to heap praises on Raj Kundra and called him a 'respectable businessman of the country'. According to Rakhi, Raj is an equivalent and influential figure like Ambani, who doesn’t need to produce and sell pornographic content to extend his empire. “This is wrong”, said Rakhi.

Speaking of the ongoing case, after remaining in judicial custody for over a month, Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to the businessman. Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail plea hearing has been scheduled for August 25.

ALSO READ| Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra resumes shooting for Super Dancer 4; Hina Khan cheers for her