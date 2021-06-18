  1. Home
Rakhi Sawant makes a musical comeback with her new single ‘Dream Mein Entry’

Rakhi Sawant returns in an all-out dance video with Jyotica Tangri's dance cover of her bachelorette party number, "Dream mein entry".
5416 reads Mumbai
The song has rap by Prikshit Gupta, or Parry G, and the music is composed by Gourov Dasgupta on lyrics by Vishwas Rane. The dance cover is choreographed and directed by Shabina Khan.

The original video starred actress Priya Anand, while Rakhi's cover features her trademark high-energy dancing.

"Yeh dhamake waala gaana hain (this song is a blast)! I heard it for the first time and I wanted to dance instantly. When the idea of doing a dance cover came up -- and that too with choreography by my favourite Shabina Khan -- I was ready to this. Bahut mazaa aaya (I had a lot of fun)," said Rakhi.

She added: "I am excited that my dance cover is out now for all of you to see. I have done a full-on dance number after a long time and am supercharged. Now, for next few weeks it's only 'Dream mein entry' for me."

Shabina Khan said: "This is the first time I am doing a dance cover. It was hard work packed in very short time, but when you have Rakhi Sawant doing your moves, your work becomes easy. I have tried to give this super peppy number my own spin to it. For me, this is a good old hardcore dance number that one must have in their party playlist."

Also read| Rakhi Sawant takes her first jab of COVID 19 vaccine in a quirky way; WATCH

 

Credits :IANS

