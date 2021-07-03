Rakhi Sawant wants Ranveer Singh to say THIS to his wife Deepika Padukone about having kids

Rakhi Sawant thinks Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone should follow Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's footsteps.

Rakhi Sawant is known for her controversial comments on celebs. Recently the actress spoke about B-town's favourite celebrity couple and , which has gone viral. She has recently expressed that Deepika and Ranveer Singh should embrace parenthood. She feels that they should follow Virat Kohli and 's footsteps as they recently welcomed their first child.

Reportedly, in an interview session, Rakhi was given some hypothetical questions about what would she do if she wakes up as another celeb. When she was asked if she woke up as Ranveer, she was quick to answer that she would tell his wife Deepika Padukone, “Let’s have a beautiful child, Virat and Anushka ki tarah!”

Just like Rakhi, a lot of the couple's fans are waiting to hear this from the couple. Earlier when Deepika was asked by express.co.uk about having a baby, she said, “It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That’s what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that. I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change."

The Bajirao Mastani couple was in a relationship for almost 6 years before they decided to get married and start a new phase of life together. The couple is enjoying their marital bliss and they are considered as one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. Also read-Rakhi Sawant says ‘after a certain age, it is complicated to become a mother’; Might get her eggs frozen

Credits :zoom entertainment

Share your comment ×