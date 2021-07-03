Rakhi Sawant wants Ranveer Singh to say THIS to his wife Deepika Padukone about having kids
Rakhi Sawant is known for her controversial comments on celebs. Recently the actress spoke about B-town's favourite celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, which has gone viral. She has recently expressed that Deepika and Ranveer Singh should embrace parenthood. She feels that they should follow Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's footsteps as they recently welcomed their first child.
Reportedly, in an interview session, Rakhi was given some hypothetical questions about what would she do if she wakes up as another celeb. When she was asked if she woke up as Ranveer, she was quick to answer that she would tell his wife Deepika Padukone, “Let’s have a beautiful child, Virat and Anushka ki tarah!”
Just like Rakhi, a lot of the couple's fans are waiting to hear this from the couple. Earlier when Deepika was asked by express.co.uk about having a baby, she said, “It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That’s what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that. I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change."
Anonymous 21 hours ago
They will also have children. They are both united, strong and they love each other! ♥️♥️♥️ Deepika is the queen of hearts, the queen of bollywood and the queen of fashion. Each time this beautiful woman displayed clothes with great taste and glamor just like at her dazzling wedding fary tail, with many royal and excellently organized receptions, that will remain imprinted in history, to be told to children and grandchildren with great pleasure, at Balbianello Lake Como-Italy, Leela Palace-Bangalore, Grand Hayatt-Mumbai. A real queen who is hugely loved by her husband.This is this golden couple that makes us believe in eternal love every day, RANVEER & DEEPIKA , Wonderful!
Passionate women The first child is the boy. In conclusion, DEEPS is passionate.
