  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakhi Sawant wants Ranveer Singh to say THIS to his wife Deepika Padukone about having kids

Rakhi Sawant thinks Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone should follow Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's footsteps. 
76814 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2021 03:54 pm
Rakhi want DeepVeer to have baby Rakhi Sawant wants Ranveer Singh to say THIS to his wife Deepika Padukone about having kids
  • 34
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rakhi Sawant is known for her controversial comments on celebs. Recently the actress spoke about B-town's favourite celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, which has gone viral. She has recently expressed that Deepika and Ranveer Singh should embrace parenthood. She feels that they should follow Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's footsteps as they recently welcomed their first child.

Reportedly, in an interview session, Rakhi was given some hypothetical questions about what would she do if she wakes up as another celeb. When she was asked if she woke up as Ranveer, she was quick to answer that she would tell his wife Deepika Padukone, “Let’s have a beautiful child, Virat and Anushka ki tarah!”

Just like Rakhi, a lot of the couple's fans are waiting to hear this from the couple. Earlier when Deepika was asked by express.co.uk about having a baby, she said, “It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That’s what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that. I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change."

The Bajirao Mastani couple was in a relationship for almost 6 years before they decided to get married and start a new phase of life together. The couple is enjoying their marital bliss and they are considered as one of the hottest couples in Bollywood.

Also read-Rakhi Sawant says ‘after a certain age, it is complicated to become a mother’; Might get her eggs frozen

Credits :zoom entertainment

You may like these
WATCH: Deepika Padukone pulls a 'spicy' prank on her hairstylist; Here's how Ranveer Singh reacts
Unseen wedding PICS of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raising a toast as newlyweds go viral
Deepika Padukone showers love on hubby Ranveer Singh by engaging in online PDA; Details Inside
Throwback: Deepika Padukone on a ‘no-phone policy’ at wedding with Ranveer: Says guests were ‘so thankful’
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh rock all black athleisure as they returns back to city
Ranveer Singh can’t stop gushing over 'baby' Deepika Padukone’s latest PIC; Calls her ‘elegance ki moorat’
Anonymous 21 hours ago

They will also have children. They are both united, strong and they love each other! ♥️♥️♥️ Deepika is the queen of hearts, the queen of bollywood and the queen of fashion. Each time this beautiful woman displayed clothes with great taste and glamor just like at her dazzling wedding fary tail, with many royal and excellently organized receptions, that will remain imprinted in history, to be told to children and grandchildren with great pleasure, at Balbianello Lake Como-Italy, Leela Palace-Bangalore, Grand Hayatt-Mumbai. A real queen who is hugely loved by her husband.This is this golden couple that makes us believe in eternal love every day, RANVEER & DEEPIKA , Wonderful!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Passionate women The first child is the boy. In conclusion, DEEPS is passionate.

Anonymous 2 days ago

DP with RS will have children.

Anonymous 2 days ago

They take care to have children too.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Since 2012, DP & RS have made very good decisions. They will also have children.

Anonymous 2 days ago

what madness of love and passion Deepika to make a boy .I think ranveer flies with joy.

Anonymous 2 days ago

the decisions together with ranveer have always been good. they will decide to have children too.

Anonymous 2 days ago

surely the first child will be a boy.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer with Deepika will make a boy for the first time.

Anonymous 2 days ago

All deepveer fans are waiting for this passion and the fruit of their love.

Anonymous 2 days ago

their passion will have its say, they will have children

Anonymous 2 days ago

it will happen and they will have a child. the result will be the fruit of the passion, of the love between the two.

Anonymous 2 days ago

depika and ranveer will have children.

Anonymous 2 days ago

the two of them have always made good decisions together

Anonymous 2 days ago

They take care to have children too.

Anonymous 2 days ago

what madness of love and passion Deepika to make a boy .I think ranveer flies with joy.

Anonymous 2 days ago

the decisions together with ranveer have always been good. they will decide to have children too.

Anonymous 2 days ago

The deepveer journey has been and will be formidable. They will also have children.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

the deepveer journey has been and will be formidable. they will also have children.

Anonymous 2 days ago

DP with RS will have children.

Anonymous 2 days ago

They take care to have children too.

Anonymous 2 days ago

what madness of love and passion Deepika to make a boy .I think ranveer flies with joy.

Anonymous 2 days ago

decisions together with ranveer have always been good. they will decide to have children too.

Anonymous 2 days ago

surely the first child will be a boy.

Anonymous 2 days ago

The two of them have always made good decisions together

Anonymous 2 days ago

depika and ranveer will have children.

Anonymous 2 days ago

it will happen and they will have a child. the result will be the fruit of the passion, the love between the two.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Their passion will have its say, they will have children

Anonymous 2 days ago

you will have that moment with joy. queen deepika will have a prince for the first time. ranveer and his wife will be exalted with joy.

Anonymous 2 days ago

All deepveer fans are waiting for this passion and the fruit of their love.

Anonymous 2 days ago

The deepveer journey has been and will be formidable. they will also have children.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer with Deepika will make a boy for the first time.

Anonymous 2 days ago

They will have a boy who will look nice as a deepika and smart as a ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

No they will have a cute lil girl who look like them and also very talented like them

close