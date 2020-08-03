Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan drops sweet note with pics of Shweta and Abhishek & Aaradhya and Agastya

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Amitabh Bachchan penned a moving note about the sibling bond. Along with it, he shared photos of children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan and grandkids, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite an avid social media user and the actor keeps his fans and followers posted about his day to day routine. Now on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival where we celebrate the bond between a brother and sister, the actor took to his social media accounts and shared a sweet post along with a collage of his kids and grandkids.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor uploaded a collage of daughter Shweta and son Abhishek & granddaughter Aaradhya and grandson Agastya alongside a touching post. He wrote, “T 3613 -Happy Raksha Bandhan.. tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side.”

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's post:

T 3613 -Happy Raksha Bandhan ..

tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side . pic.twitter.com/Vy1j6AGNZT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

The actor also uploaded the same post on his Instagram account celebrating this occasion. In other news, the megastar returned back to his home on Sunday after he was tested negative for COVID-19. Recently, even daughter-in-law and granddaughter Aaradhya were tested negative for Coronavirus and returned home.

Meanwhile, his son Abhishek Bachchan is still in the hospital battling the virus. On a professional front, the actor will next be seen in the fantasy film ‘Brahmastra’ directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Chehre’ by Rumi Jaffery and ‘Jhud’ by Nagraj Manjule.

