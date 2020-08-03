  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan drops sweet note with pics of Shweta and Abhishek & Aaradhya and Agastya

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Amitabh Bachchan penned a moving note about the sibling bond. Along with it, he shared photos of children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan and grandkids, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.
21666 reads Mumbai
News,Amitabh BachchanRaksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan drops sweet note with pics of Shweta and Abhishek & Aaradhya and Agastya
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amitabh Bachchan is quite an avid social media user and the actor keeps his fans and followers posted about his day to day routine. Now on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival where we celebrate the bond between a brother and sister, the actor took to his social media accounts and shared a sweet post along with a collage of his kids and grandkids. 

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor uploaded a collage of daughter Shweta and son Abhishek & granddaughter Aaradhya and grandson Agastya alongside a touching post. He wrote, “T 3613 -Happy Raksha Bandhan.. tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side.”

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's post:

The actor also uploaded the same post on his Instagram account celebrating this occasion. In other news, the megastar returned back to his home on Sunday after he was tested negative for COVID-19. Recently, even daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were tested negative for Coronavirus and returned home. 

Meanwhile, his son Abhishek Bachchan is still in the hospital battling the virus. On a professional front, the actor will next be seen in the fantasy film ‘Brahmastra’ directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Chehre’ by Rumi Jaffery and ‘Jhud’ by Nagraj Manjule.

ALSO READ: After Amar Singh’s demise, Amitabh Bachchan shares a gloomy pic on social media; See Post

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement