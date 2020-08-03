  • facebook
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Ananya Panday has a virtual celebration with her brother; Shares adorable throwback PICS

Ananya Panday opts for the virtual way to celebrate Rakhi with her brother. The actress also shares numerous throwback pictures on Instagram.
10833 reads Mumbai
Its Raksha Bandhan today and the entire country is indulging in celebrations. Every year, this festival is observed to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Today also, the celebrations have been done with great enthusiasm except for the fact that they are confined to everyone’s homes owing to the COVID-19 situation. Social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also shared similar posts on social media handles.

Among them is Ananya Panday who has given a glimpse of the virtual Raksha Bandhan celebration with her brother who is currently miles away from her. The actress looks pretty clad in a printed blue and white kurta which she teams up with a pair of matching earrings. The brother-sister duo seems to be quite elated as they indulge in some fun conversation as can be seen in the picture. Meanwhile, Ananya writes, “The one who fights with me the most but fights for me even more. Happy Rakhi my Ahaani, I wish I was w you this year too.” Apart from that, she has also shared numerous adorable throwback pictures along with the post. 

Check out Ananya Panday’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. She is currently gearing up for her next project that is Khaali Peeli. It also features Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, Ananya has been roped in alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for another movie helmed by Shakun Batra. 

Also Read: Ananya Panday demands kisses galore from sis Rysa as she shares throwback video on Rakshabandhan

Credits :Instagram

