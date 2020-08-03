Raksha Bandhan 2020: Parineeti Chopra, Soha Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon & others celebrate Rakhi with siblings

As the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan today, Bollywood celebrities share a glimpse of their Rakhi celebrations on social media

The COVID 19 outbreak might have introduced us to the new normal and has forced us to maintain distance from our loved ones, but it has also strengthened the bond we share with our respective families. Isn’t it? So, despite the celebrations being a dull affair in the wake of the pandemic, everyone has been making sure to spread some love and happiness on social media. Even Bollywood celebrities have shared glimpses of their Rakhi celebrations as they penned sweet messages for their siblings on the special day.

shared an adorable throwback picture with her siblings from their childhood day and wrote, “Throwback to the time when I was taller than them. Happy Rakhi to the babies-who became giants-but remained my babies.” On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also wrote a special note for her sister Nupur Sanon as she shared a glimpse of her Rakhi celebration and wrote, “I remember the moment I held you for the first time.. or maybe I’ve just made my own version of that memory in my head.. I felt you were so precious that I needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle. Never missed having a brother.. Because I knew I got my best friend for life.. I knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!). Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I’ll always have your back! No matter what!”

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2020: Ranbir Kapoor embraces sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as they celebrate Rakhi; See PHOTO

Take a look at Bollywood celebs Rakhi celebrations:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×