Raksha Bandhan 2020: Ranbir Kapoor to Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showers love on all brothers on Rakhi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to wish all her brothers in the family on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. With her wish, she dropped several selfies with Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and others.

A festival celebrating the deep love and bond between siblings is Raksha Bandhan. Every year, this festival is celebrated among brothers and sisters and even Bollywood makes the most of it. Speaking of this, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni kicked off the day by wishing all her brothers from to Aadar Jain in a beautiful post. Riddhima has been spending time with her daughter Samaira and mom in Mumbai since her father’s demise and often shares photos with them.

On Rakhi, Riddhima took to Instagram to drop a collage of photos in which she is seen posing with all her brothers including Ranbir, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Nikhil Nanda and others. Riddhima wished all of them and shared the photos. In the selfie with Ranbir, we can see Riddhima smiling away while posing with her brother and daughter Samaira. With all others too, Riddhima shared adorable photos and remembered them on the happy festival that marks the celebration of sibling love.

Meanwhile, Riddhima has been posting photos on social media with her brother and mom Neetu Kapoor. This year, Riddhima also celebrated her mom Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in the most adorable way and Ranbir along with , Agastya Nanda and others joined in the celebration. Photos from Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration went viral on social media and left everyone in awe. Riddhima also shares throwback photos from Ranbir and her childhood and they often feature her parents and Neetu Kapoor too.

Here is Riddhima Kapoor’s wish for Ranbir Kapoor and all her brothers on Rakhi:

