Raksha Bandhan 2020: Taimur Ali Khan aces mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pout & leaves Inaaya Naumi gawking at him

For Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Raksha Bandhan has always been special. This year too, Soha Ali Khan dropped the most adorable photo of Taimur copying mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s signature pout while Inaaya Naumi Kemmu stares at home with a smile.

It is a known fact that if there is one actress in Bollywood who has a signature pout in almost every photo and manages to own it like a boss, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, now, it looks like son Taimur Ali Khan is also following in the footsteps of his mom and the latest Raksha Bandhan photo with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is proof. For Taimur and Inaaya, Rakhi has always been special and every year, adorable photos of the two are shared on social media by their parents.

Once again, this year, Soha Ali Khan dropped the cutest photo of Taimur and Inaaya together and it will melt your heart. In the adorable photo, Taimur is seen resting his hand on a workout ball while pouting just like mom Kareena while cousin Inaaya could not get enough of her brother’s cute pose. The little one is seen staring and smiling at Taimur in the photo. The adorable photo has left everyone in awe and Soha shared the same on the occasion of Raksh Bandhan to wish everyone.

Soha captioned it as, “On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni.” A few days back, Soha shared a throwback photo from 2018 when Taimur and Inaaya celebrated Rakhi together. Seeing the cute photo, fans were left in awe of the cute star kids. Post Unlock, Taimur and Inaaya have been spotted with their parents a couple of times in the city with their masks on. The cute sibling duo never fails to leave fans in awe of their shenanigans and once again, this Raksha Bandhan, their photo is winning hearts.

Here is Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s adorable photo on Rakhi:

Also Read|Taimur Ali Khan & cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s throwback Rakhi celebration photo makes Soha Ali Khan nostalgic

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×