Raksha Bandhan 2021: Aishwarya Rai greets fans, urges them to ‘seize the moment & treasure time with siblings’

On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2021, took to social media to share sweet greetings of the auspicious festival. The occasion holds a unique place in Indian culture as it honours the special bond of brothers and sisters. Now, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor has an endearing message in store for all her followers. In her latest Instagram post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “Here’s wishing ALL a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. Treasure TIME with your siblings, seize the moment and create Special memories.”

In the photo, fans can see Aishwarya opting for a boss lady look in what appears to be a black blazer. Winged liner, pink cheeks and glossy lips rounded off her subtle make-up. Meanwhile, sleek center-partitioned hair tied in a pony hair-do added elegance to her formal look. Aishwarya is known for her keen sartorial choices, going by the same, once again, she showed us how to look poised in a formal look.

Take a look at the photos here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been away from celluloid for quite some time, however, her previous Instagram post left fans rejoicing tremendously. Last month, she took to Instagram to officially announce that her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will hit the silver screens next year. This movie marks Aishwarya’s return after a span of almost 4 years.

She was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor in Atul Manjrekar directed musical comedy, Fanney Khan. With Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty, the actor has now collaborated with ace director Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya Rai will seemingly essay the role of an antagonist in the film which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel. Reportedly, the shooting of the film has already begun in full swing. Rumour mills have it that the actor has successfully completed her Banglore shooting schedule. An official confirmation on the same is yet awaited.

ALSO READ| Do you know Aishwarya Rai & Jaya Bachchan sometimes gang up against Abhishek Bachchan? Deets Inside