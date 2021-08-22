Raksha Bandhan 2021: Anushka Sharma's throwback PIC of 'unbreakable bond' with brother is unmissable

Rakshabandhan is a festival of brothers and sisters, and the pictures of celebrations are floating across the internet. Well, one such adorable picture that has caught our attention is that of and her brother Karnesh Ssharma. The actress wished her brother on this special day with a throwback picture, and it will make you go awww.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka Sharma posted a childhood picture of her and her brother Karnesh Ssharma. It is a blurry picture of baby Anushka sitting in front of her young brother Karnesh. The two look super cute, and indeed, they make for a super cute brother-sister duo. In the next picture, we can see the actress seated on a chair, and the picture appears to be from her Haldi ceremony where her brother is trying to apply haldi to the actress. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “The unbreakable bond.”

Take a look:

The moment Anushka Sharma posted this picture, fans were quick to take to the comments section and shower love.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside and in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Currently, she is in the UK with her husband and Indian cricket squad skipper, Virat Kohli. Daughter Vamika has also accompanied the power couple.

Ever since the actor has reached London, she has been sharing stunning glimpses of her trip on social media. From pictures with the Indian cricket squad to enjoying a fun time with husband Virat and daughter Vamika, Anushka’s posts lately have been sending social media abuzz.

