Raksha Bandhan 2021: Behna O Behna to Bhaiya Mere; 10 Bollywood songs that will make for a perfect playlist

The bond shared between brothers and sisters is considered as one of the purest relations as siblings always support and guide each other when in need. To celebrate this special bond, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in India every year. On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread on their brother’s wrist as a symbol of protection. In return, sisters also receive special gifts from brothers along with a promise of staying by each other’s side and providing help forever. Now, as the entire country rejuvenates in the joy of the festival, here we bring you 10 bollywood songs that will fit perfectly in your Rakhi playlist.

Phoolo Ka Taaro Ka

Crooned by Kishore Kumar, Phoolo Ka Taaro Ka is an old Bollywood classic song that always has a special association with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. If you haven’t heard the track, then you must really be living under a rock. The song is included in the playlist of the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan is another track that quickly comes to mind, when one hunts for a special song for their brother. From the movie Choti Behan, this melodious composition was sung by the legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

Although the lyrics of this song doesn’t revolve around the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, however, the harmonious track visually captures the sweet bond of a brother and sister. From the movie Agneepath, the song is picturised on , who reunites with her sister after a period of long time.

Behna O Behna

Behna O Behna is another classic song featuring evergreen actor Amitabh Bachchan. Created by the deadly combination of Mukesh and Gulzar, this track is from the 1977 released movie Adalat.

Ye Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa

Ye Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa is another beautiful composition of legendary Lata Mangeskar. The melodious track also received vocals from artist Mukesh. The song is from the 1972 drama movie, Be-Imaan, featuring Manoj Kumar, Raakhee, Premnath, Pran, Prem Chopra and Tun Tun in pivotal roles.

Rakhi Dhagon Ka Tyohar

This special song was crooned by prolific musician Mohammed Rafi. The lyrics of the track revolves around the sacred thread that sisters tie on their brother’s wrist on the day of the festival.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se

Featured in the tracklist of the 1959 classic Resham Ki Dori, Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se is another track that can boost the spirit of Raksha Bandhan. This melodious track was sung by Suman Kalyanpur and yet holds a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda

Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda is a song from the 1959 released movie Kaajal. Musician Asha Bhosle leaves music buffs mesmerised in the song with her melodious vocals. The lyrics of the song Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda gives the special message that a sibling-bond is always irreplaceable.

Mere Rakhi Ka Matlab

This song is from the 1993 released movie Tirangaa. Sung by Sadhana Sargam, the action-drama movie starred Raaj Kumar, Nana Patekar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Harish Kumar and Mamta Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Bhaiya Mere Mat Rona

As the name suggests, Bhaiya Mere Mat Rona is an emotional track that one can dedicate to their brother on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This track is crooned by the dynamic duo Usha Mangeshkar and Usha Khanna.

