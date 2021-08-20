Raksha Bandhan 2021: Deepika & Anisha to Priyanka & Siddharth; 10 B town celebs & their lesser known siblings

Sibling – the word itself comes with a lot of emotions. A sibling is one’s first companion, first friend, permanent support system and the biggest cheerleader. In fact, a sibling is the one who makes childhood so much better. Each one of us has several golden memories with our siblings and they do make life much better and beautiful. While our fast running lives might have got us busy and there is a constant competition to prove ourselves, Raksha Bandhan is the time when we get to relive the childhood moments once again.

Interestingly, our Bollywood industry also has some popular sibling duo who have been winning hearts be it in the film industry or with their beautiful equation. However, among these are some celeb siblings who decided to stay in the limelight and keep a low profile. So, as the nation gears for Raksha Bandhan this year, we bring you some popular Bollywood celebs and their lesser known siblings.

Kartik Aaryan and Kritika Tiwari

Kartik, who made his debut Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has carved a niche for himself with his impeccable acting skills. The actor has a younger sister named Kritika Tiwari who happens to be a doctor. The sibling duo often treat fans with quirky videos with each other.

and Shagun Pannu

The Pannu sisters are known for always having each other’s back. While Taapsee is a well known actress in Bollywood, her sister owns a wedding planning company. Shagun was also a finalist in Miss India 2006.

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar

The Pednekar sisters are a perfect symbol of girl power. While the actress is known for her impressive choice of movies, Samiksha is a practising lawyer and a social media influencer.

and Aditya Rai

The blue eyed beauty has an elder brother named Aditya Rai who is an engineer in the merchant navy. He is married to a former banker Shrima Rai and has two kids.

and Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone is among the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. She has a younger sister named Anisha Padukone who is a professional golf player and isn’t much fond of media attention.

and Karnesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma is an Indian producer. While he stays away from the camera, the brother and sister duo together runs a production company named as Clean Slate Films and they have produces series like Bulbbul, Paatal Lok etc.

and Siddharth Chopra

The former beauty queen’s younger brother Siddharth Chopra is a hotel management graduate and is a chef.

and Ritika Bhavnani

Ranveer’s elder sister Ritika Bhavnani prefers to maintain a low profile. Although the Bajirao Mastani actor is just two years younger than Ritika, he once stated that her sister is a mother figure for him.

and Sunaina Roshan

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan has an elder sister Sunaina Roshan who is a producer and a blogger. The two share a great bond and always have each other’s back.

and Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan

While Shah Rukh Khan is a well known name in Bollywood, his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan has always kept away from the public domain. Not just she prefers staying away from the spotlight, she is barely seen making any public appearance and preference keeping a low profile.

