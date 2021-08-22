Raksha Bandhan 2021: Dia Mirza celebrates with husband Vaibhav Rekhi & kids: Will love & protect EACH OTHER

As people around the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan today, many B-Town celebs also tied Rakhis on their siblings and shared heartwarming photos with each other on social media. Bollywood actress Dia Mirza too celebrated the festival with her family. Taking to Instagram, she posted photos featuring herself and her family – husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi, and her baby boy with Vaibhav, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. She shared three separate posts featuring each of them and even accompanied them with sweet captions.

The first post featured Samaira as she tied a tiny Rakhi on baby brother Avyaan’s wrist. The second post featured Samaira and Avyaan’s wrists. Both of them wore a Rakhi with the initials of their names in Devnagri font. Dia captioned both these posts with the same caption that read, “Our first Raksha Bandhan. We will love and protect EACH OTHER. @samairarekhi @vaibhav.rekhi #SmashPatriarchy” The third post had a series of pictures that featured Dia, Samaira, and Vaibhav, all donning yellow outfits, and posing with each other.

Sharing the post, she wrote that it was their first Raksha Bandhan together as a family. Her caption read, “Mera peela parivaar. Happy Rakhi Everyone!!! @samairarekhi @vaibhav.rekhi”

Check out Dia Mirza’s aforementioned Instagram posts here:

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai home in February this year. She posted pictures from the wedding on Instagram, and wrote a heart-felt note that read, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their baby boy Avyaan, who was born prematurely, on May 14 this year.