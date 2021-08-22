Raksha Bandhan 2021: Priyanka Chopra celebrates festival with ‘lil brother’ Siddharth Chopra after 5 years

Today, on Sunday, August 22nd, people around the country are observing the festival of Raksha Bandhan, with siblings, mostly sisters, tying Rakhi, on their brothers. Many B-Town celebs celebrated this sweet occasion with their siblings and posted cute pictures and heartfelt captions on social media. Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined in the bandwagon as well, as she posed with her brother Siddharth Chopra, and shared some beautiful photos on her Instagram grid. Priyanka revealed that this was the first time in 5 years, that the brother-sister duo was celebrating Raksha Bandhan together.

Out of the four pictures shared by Priyanka on her Instagram, the first one features herself, and her brother Siddharth, as they stand beside each other and smile at the camera. The second picture shows Priyanka tying Rakhi on Siddharth’s wrist. The third one is especially sweet as we see a smiling Priyanka holding a white mug in her hand – most probably a Rakhi gift from her brother. The mug has the words “Being my sister is really the only gift you need. Love you” printed on it. The last and the fourth picture features the Chopra family posing together with mother Madhu Chopra, Priyanka, and Siddharth.

The ‘Barfi’ actress captioned the post with a sweet note that read, “First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89”. She further wrote, “Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too - Love, Mimi”. Mimi is Priyanka’s pet name.

Have a look at Priyanka’s aforementioned post here:

Priyanka has been in the UK with husband Nick Jonas for quite some time now. She is currently busy shooting for ‘Citadel’ in collaboration with Richard Madden. Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix in the pipeline.