Raksha Bandhan 2021: Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim Ali Khan with a knock knock joke; Watch VIDEO

The tinsel town of Bollywood celebrated Raksha Bandhan whole-heartedly. While many B-Town celebs posted cute photos with their siblings and wrote heart-warming captions on social media, Sara Ali Khan posted a hilarious video with brother Ibrahim, where she had a couple of her popular knock knock jokes for him. In the video posted by Sara, we see her and Ibrahim sitting inside their moving car. Sara starts the video with a knock-knock joke, wherein she says, “Knock knock”. Ibrahim replies, “Who’s there?”. Sara says, “Wooden shoe”. Ibrahim asks back, “Wooden shoe who?”, to which Sara replies, “Wooden shoe (wouldn’t you) like to know?”.

But her jokes do not end here. She comes up with another one. Sara once again starts with, “Knock knock”. Ibrahim replies, “Who’s there?” This times, Sara replies, “Alex”. Ibrahim asks, “Alex who?”, and Sara replies while breaking into a giggle, “Alexplain (I’ll explain) when you open the door”. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress does not end the video here. On seeing Ibrahim not too impressed by her jokes, she goes on to address him as “Iggy Potter”. Ibrahim humoured by his sister’s antics, says, “Sara, Shut up! Stop This!”

Sara then asks her followers to dm her and tell her that they like her videos, as she says that it is difficult to convince Ibrahim otherwise. Ibrahim then exclaims, “You’re not posting this!” Sara then winks at the camera, and ends the video by zooming into Ibrahim’s face. Well, as we now know, Sara did in fact post the funny video on her gram.

She shared the Instagram reel with a cute note for Ibrahim. The caption read, “Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter Time to meet the annoying daughter My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter But I promise to love you and give you water”

Check out Sara’s Instagram reel here.

The reel now has over four million views as of now, and is flooded with love-filled comments from her fans and followers. Many dropped red heart emojis, while others left laughing face emojis as well.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in ‘Atrangi Re’. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.