Raksha Bandhan 2021: Shweta Singh shares an emotional VIDEO as she remembers brother Sushant Singh Rajput

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious occasions to celebrate the bond of trust and love between brothers and sisters. To mark the occasion, celebrated actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti shared a video on Instagram. The video consists of footage from their childhood days as well. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Rakshabandhan Bhai.. @Sushantsinghrajput. I know your love and protection is always there with me”. Several fans of the late actor commented on the post and wrote emotionally as they remembered SSR.

Shweta had also shared a post earlier in the day for Sushant. She had shared a childhood picture of him. In the caption, she wrote, “Love You Bhai, we will always be together”. In May, Shweta had written a post for Sushant on Instagram. She wrote, “I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on”.

Take a look at the post:

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors and the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. His last released film remains to be ‘Dil Bechara’. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara became one of the most memorable films for SSR fans and the audience at large. Sushant started his career in 2013 and achieved a great many milestones through his filmography.

Also Read| Shweta Singh misses Sushant Singh Rajput on Raksha Bandhan, says ‘Love You Bhai, we will always be together’