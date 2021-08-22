Raksha Bandhan 2021: Suhana Khan showers love on AbRam and Aryan Khan in these adorable PICS

’s daughter took to Instagram and shared some wonderful memories in the form of pictures with her brothers and . Suhana is hugging little AbRam tightly. Suhana poses with Aryan as both of them smile for the camera against the awe-stricken background of the urban scenery.

To wish Aryan and AbRam on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Suhana Khan shared some beautiful pictures on her Instagram story. In the image with Aryan, Suhana is standing with him in the throwback pictures from the last year when both of them were in Dubai for the Indian Premier League. Suhana captioned the image by writing, “Love uuu” along with a heart emoticon. In the second image, Suhana is tightly hugging the youngest of them all AbRam. She added a sweet emoticon as the caption for the image.

Take a look at the post:

Earlier in the day, had shared a family throwback picture on Instagram to mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The previously unseen image featured Suhana and Aryan as children however Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the pic. Gauri wrote the caption, “Memories, fights, gifts, candies, fun & games...all the things we have shared. Raksha Bandhan a decade… Brothers & sisters.”

Suhana Khan often shares pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram. SRK had previously mentioned that Suhana is interested in acting. Suhana is reported to be making her debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial project, which is touted to be an adaptation of Archie comics.

