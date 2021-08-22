Raksha Bandhan 2021: Zoya Akhtar wishes her 'forever person' and brother Farhan Akhtar on special day

A day after Onam festivities were celebrated across India, today many celebrate Raksha Bandhan. The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the remarkable bond between siblings and is a widely celebrated festival in north India. While Raksha Bandhan is already trending on Twitter, Bollywood personalities also make sure to mark the day with their near and dear ones.

Starting off the day early was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who took to Instagram on early Sunday morning to wish her brother, actor, director and musician Farhan Akhtar. The Gully Boy director picked out a blurry, throwback photo in which the siblings can be seen donning black.

Sharing the picture, Zoya called her younger brother her 'forever person'. She simply captioned the photo, "Farhan & Me #happyrakshabandhan #brotherandsister #unbreakable #foreverperson (heart emoji) @faroutakhtar." Zoya's fans and followers were quick to drop heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look below:

Zoya and Farhan have worked on several projects in the past and often team to dish out exciting new content. The actor was recently seen in Toofaan and was hailed for his role as a boxer.

As for Zoya, the filmmaker is working on several projects like Made In Heaven 2, a gangster drama and also a series for digital giant Netflix. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Zoya will be launching 's daughter in the Netflix show which will be based on Archie comics. It is also being touted that Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter will also be starring in the project.

