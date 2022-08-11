Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ranbir Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, a look at how B-Town siblings celebrate Rakhi; PICS

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed as a symbol of duty between brothers and sisters. Brothers and sisters across the nation celebrate the day to make their bond stronger with each passing time. The whole country will be celebrating Raksha Bandhan today including our favourite Bollywood celebrities. Right from Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Priyanka Chopra-Sidharth Chopra, Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan, here's how celebs have enjoyed the festival.

1. Kartik Aaryan

In 2020, Kartik Aaryan shared a heart-warming post with his sister Kritika Tiwari. He captioned the Instagram post as, “ab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski. @dr.kiki_ blessing me !! Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone." He poses as if he's touching his sister’s feet in one of the photographs. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wore a white shirt and blue ripped jeans, his sister wore a floor-length Indian outfit.

2. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shared some lovely images in which he features with his family members on Raksha Bandhan 2021. This included Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, among others. "So last week one of my sisters got married & it made me realise that how quickly life changes !!! So many variables & possibilities on the horizon for all of us, but what keeps us grounded always is one constant - Brothers & Sisters. As long as I can remember my siblings have been everything in my life & may that always continue... Here’s to my brothers & sisters - Happy RakshaBandhan. Love you all."

3. Ranbir Kapoor

On Raksha Bandhan, Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Shani shared fun-filled pictures in which, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and a cap, while Riddhima looks gorgeous in a pink and white shirt and blue trousers.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her Raksha Bandhan 2021 celebrations with her brother Siddharth Chopra from London. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka also wished her 'army of brothers'. "First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89 Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too. Love, Mimi," she wrote.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan posted a video on Raksha Bandhan 2021 with his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, where she had a couple of her popular knock knock jokes for him. Sara starts the video with a knock-knock joke, wherein she says, “Knock knock”. Ibrahim replies, “Who’s there?” Sara says, “Wooden shoe”. Ibrahim asks back, “Wooden shoe who?”, to which Sara replies, “Wooden shoe (wouldn’t you) like to know?"

Later, she comes up with another one. Sara once again starts with, “Knock knock”. Ibrahim replies, “Who’s there?” This times, Sara replies, “Alex”. Ibrahim asks, “Alex who?”, and Sara replies while breaking into a giggle, “Alexplain (I’ll explain) when you open the door”. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress does not end the video here. On seeing Ibrahim not too impressed by her jokes, she goes on to address him as “Iggy Potter”. Ibrahim humoured by his sister’s antics, says, “Sara, Shut up! Stop This!”

6. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture with brother Karnesh Ssharma on Raksha Bandhan 2021. In the next picture, we can see the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress seated on a chair, and the picture appears to be from her Haldi ceremony. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “The unbreakable bond.”

