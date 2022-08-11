Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan post pics with brothers to mark the occasion

It is Raksha Bandhan today, the festival of love and bond between brothers and sisters. This day is celebrated in almost every household. Even our Bollywood celebrities celebrate this day with their siblings and share pictures on their social media. From the big Kapoor household celebration consisting of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others to Ananya Panday’s celebration with her brother to Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s celebration, check out some of the most precious Raksha Bandhan celebration pictures.

The Kapoor family Raksha Bandhan

Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of her OG gang. In the first picture, we can see Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah laughing their hearts out and posing for the picture. The next picture also has Janhvi Kapoor in the picture. Then there are a couple of cute pictures of the siblings and sharing them Anshula wrote, “This OG “where them eyes at?” gang has my whole heart #HappyRakhi.”

Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday’s Rakhi

Ananya Panday shared a picture of her along with her brother Ahaan Panday as both of them celebrate this festival. Sharing this picture, Ananya wrote, “Happy Rakhi to the light of my life. For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii.”

Sonam Kapoor’s Rakhi wish for her brothers

Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of throwback pictures of her with her siblings and we bet you are going to find them very cute. Sharing these pictures, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you’ve refused to call didi except my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant.”

Shweta Bachchan’s throwback picture

Shweta Bachchan shared a throwback picture featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and wrote, “More ‘packed like sardines’ than ‘peas in a pod’ … etc. etc, you get it, we’re close, I love you, you love me yada yada - Happy Rakhi.”

