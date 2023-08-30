Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani wish their siblings; Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister drops post

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond and friendship between siblings. Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated in India today, and on this occasion, social media has been flooded with posts of Netizens showering love on their siblings. A number of Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Richa Chadha, Zoya Akhtar, Kriti Sanon and others have shared special posts for their siblings, along with lovely pictures. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a video as she remembered her brother and recalled Rakhi memories with him.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture with his sister Alka Bhatia. He called her a pillar of strength and wrote, "जे तू मेरे नाल है ते ज़िंदगी विच सब चंगा My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan." Meanwhile, Kiara Advani shared a fan-made collage of her pictures with her brother Mishaal Advani. She wrote, "My darling brother Missing you a lil extra today," along with a heart emoji.

Kriti Sanon shared a video in which she is heard saying that she 'mothers' her sister Nupur Sanon sometimes, but she can't help it. "The Sanon Sisters!! @nupursanon Sisterssss are the bestttt!! Love you to the moon and back! Happyyy Rakhi!!" wrote Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar shared a major throwback picture with her brother Farhan Akhtar and wrote, "An interview for our first film together, this image sums up our life together. Me fried and you stepping in to handle it Love you the most Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person @faroutakhtar." Richa Chadha also shared a post and wrote that she missed her brothers. Ananya Panday posted a childhood picture with her cousin Ahaan Panday.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti dropped a video in which she is seen holding a collage of pictures with Sushant. An adorable picture from their childhood shows them celebrating Raksha Bandhan, and Shweta is seen feeding sweets to Sushant. In her caption, she wrote, "Kabhi lagta hai tum kahin nahi gaye, tum to yahin ho. Kabhi lagta hai ab kya main tumhe kabhi nai dekh paongi, tumse kabhi baat nai kar paongi. Tumhari hansi, tumhari awaaz kabhi nai sun paongi. The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can’t. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it."

She further wrote, "The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Trying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are.So long! With Love. Gudia Di."

