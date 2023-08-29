Raksha Bandhan 2023: Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen, Suhana-Aryan; 10 favorite Bollywood siblings

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrating love, bond and friendship in the purest form. From having a cute fight over a TV remote in childhood to standing by each other’s side, the special bond delves into the strongest emotion. Some of our Bollywood siblings are too cute exuding sheer sibling goals every now and then. From Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor, here’s a list of Bollywood’s favorite siblings.

Let’s take a look at our favorite Bollywood siblings!

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor:

The Bollywood queens Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan never fail to give sibling goals. The two are often seen showering love on each other on social media with super cute photos of each other’s childhood. However, we’ve always missed seeing them sharing screen space together.

Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor:

One of the most good looking siblings has to be heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and his elegant sister, Riddhima Kapoor. The cute bond that the two share is not hidden from anyone. While Ranbir always keeps his life lowkey, we often get to see Riddhima post super adorable pics with her ‘Best Brother’.

Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt:

As they say, sisters are the biggest support system in one’s life, these Bhatt sisters aka Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the biggest examples. The two are often seenseeing cheering up each other and never miss a chance to hype up each other.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan:

We often see these Khan Brothers who share massive love and respect for each other. Their protective nature isn’t just limited to just the two but it also extends towards their family and sisters, Arpita and Alvira Khan, who have been seen on various occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor:

It won’t be wrong to say that both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the most talked about siblings of the tinsel town. While Janhvi is already ruling audience’s heart, Khushi is all set to create her niche as an actor soon with Zoya Akhtar’s much anticipated, ‘The Archies on Netflix’.

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan:

The Pataudi royal siblings, Sara and Ibrahim are the cutest ones in B-town. An exact replica of their exceptionally talented parents, the brother-sister bond of the two is often visible in hilarious videos shared by Sara teasing her baby brother.

Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol and Esha Deol- Ahana Deol

Talking about Bollywood siblings, how can we forget the Deol clan? The sibling bond between Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol has also been immensely been loved by the audience in movies like ‘Apne’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ and others.

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam

The star kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam have immense love for each other. From posting cute photographs with the witty captions to having each other’s back, their bond stands strong against all odds.

Arjun Kapoor-Anushla Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is one protective brother that any sister could ask for. It is not just the love but the way he cares for his sisters including Jahnvi, Anshula and Khushi Kapoor surely is incredible.

Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan:

Divided by work, United by Love! While both Saif and Soha may be preoccupied with their prior commitments, but when it comes to celebrations, both can often be seen getting together and celebrating along with their families.

