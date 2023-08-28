Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shah Rukh Khan-Hrithik's K3G; Salman Khan's Karan Arjun; 7 films to watch with siblings

The sibling bond is extremely special, encompassing everything from fights, support, annoyance, to love. Bollywood has beautifully portrayed this relationship in various films over the years. With Raksha Bandhan approaching, here are seven heartwarming movies that you can watch with your siblings to cherish the special moments together.

Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Saath Saath Hain

Hum Saath Saath Hain, the family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya was released in 1999. Starring Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, and Sonali Bendre among others, the film beautifully highlighted the togetherness among siblings. The story was based on a joint family who grow apart due to a misunderstanding but reunite due to the love between the three brothers and their care for their sister.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun is a 1995 fantasy action film directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. It featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, Amrish Puri and more. The movie centers on two brothers seeking revenge against their uncle, who murdered their father. However, they are killed by him, only to be reincarnated in order to fulfill their vengeance.

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra starrer Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a comedy drama directed by Zoya Akhtar, which was released in 2015. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar. The movie narrates the tale of the Mehras, a dysfunctional family that embarks on a cruise trip with their relatives and friends to commemorate their parents' 30th wedding anniversary. Throughout the journey, they find a way to reconcile and mend their relationships. Ranveer and Priyanka played siblings in the film and their performances and chemistry was highly appreciated.

Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan's Kapoor & Sons

The family drama, Kapoor & Sons was directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. The film released in 2016 followed the journey of two distant brothers who come back to their dysfunctional family when their grandfather experiences a heart attack. Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor, headlined the film.

Shah Rukh Khan-Hrithik Roshan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of Karan Johar’s evergreen films. The film was released in 2001 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. In the movie Rohan (Hrithik) goes to London to bring his adopted brother Rahul (SRK) back to his family who was casted out years ago when he married a girl not appropriate to the family’s status.

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a family comedy drama which was released in 2022. It was directed by directed by Aanand L. Rai and featured Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna. The film received positive response for highlighting the bond between a brother and his sisters.

Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan’s Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na is an action film directed by Farah Khan which was released in 2004. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty. It followed the journey of Major Ram Sharma who reconnects with his estranged brother Laxman on a mission.

