Raksha Bandhan: Aanand L Rai REVEALS Akshay Kumar and his favourite past time during shoot breaks

Akshay Kumar never misses a chance to surprise his audience. After entertaining them with his performance in Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay is now coming up with an entertaining family drama. Titled Raksha Bandhan, the movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai and is about a brother and sister’s unconditional love. The family drama is among the most anticipated releases of the year. The makers have been keeping us excited with the release of the movie trailer and just today, they released the movie’s first song titled, Tera Saat Hoon Main.

In the movie’s event today, the cast and crew revealed numerous things about the movie and each other. Aanand L Rai said that while Akshay always says he completes a movie in 40 to 45 days, it is not the reality. “People tell him that he is shooting for 40 - 45 days, but if you calculate the actual time of shoot, in terms of number of hours he has given, he shoots for 80 days,” he said. He also added that he is punctual and once the work is done, in free time, they play ludo.

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year and is slated to hit the screens on August 11. The movie will clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, this marks Kumar's second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after his 2021 released romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re, which also co-starred Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. This film also marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

