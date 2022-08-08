Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar reacts to trolling and boycott culture: People can do anything they want

Akshay Kumar is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. He is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and has an interesting line-up of films ahead. Currently, the Bachchhan Paandey actor is gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan, which is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the story of the unconditional bond between a brother and his sisters.

Now, during the promotions of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay opened up on the trolling and boycott culture. He said: "There are a few people who do all these things, they are doing mischiefs, that's okay. They can do whatever, anybody can do whatever they want. It's a free country, everybody is allowed to do whatever they want. My thing is to anyone that this industry or any industry whether it is a builder's industry, film industry or clothes industry, this all helps in economy of India. By doing things like this, it's not going to make any sense. We all are on verge of making our country the biggest and the greatest. I would just request to not get into it as it will be better for our country."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will star next in the action-adventure film, Ram Setu which will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 October 2022. He also has the comedy-drama film, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Akshay also has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake.

Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

