Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar enjoy their time in UK ahead of release of film; PIC

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and the movie revolves around the unconditional bond between a brother and his sisters. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar on Monday took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with Bhumi Pednekar where he is dressed in a in ribbed jeans and a funky printed shirt, while the actress donned an authentic black blazer and formal pants paired with beautiful golden earrings.

Sharing the post: Akshay wrote: “Coming back together on the big screen, join us with your entire family. This 11th August, watch #RakshaBandhan at a theatre near you.” In the picture, they seem to be walking on a zebra crossing in Edinburgh, Scotland. Charmingly, Akshay is holding Bhumi’s hand while crossing the street. Bhumi will be once again seen sharing the screen with the Sooryavanshi actor in the comedy-drama Raksha Bandhan.

Have a look at Akshay's post:

Raksha Bandhan is the second collaboration of Akshay and Bhumi after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ trailer, Akshay can be seen arguing with his girlfriend (Bhumi Pednekar) because of his sisters. He first wants his four sisters to get married and then tie the knot with the love of his life. However, given the circumstances, Akshay finds himself in a difficult situation, where he could lose his girlfriend forever.

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha etc.