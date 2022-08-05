Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar and his sisters play Ludo on their private jet to Indore; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved and admired actors in the Indian Film Industry and is known for his discipline and work ethic. The actor’s movie journey has been inspiring and he continues to churn 4 or more movies each year. He is the busiest actor in B-Town with him being associated with almost a dozen upcoming projects. The actor is actively promoting his movie Raksha Bandhan, which gears up for a release next week.

Akshay Kumar and his onscreen sisters engaged in a game of Ludo, on their private flight to Indore. They seemed to be having a jolly good time. Akshay Kumar and the girls came to an agreement that if Akshay won, one of the girls would have to get food from their house and if the girls won, Akshay would take them shopping. As per Khiladi’s Instagram story, he lost to the girls and asked his followers to suggest him places where he could take the girls for a tasty treat. He got many suggestions as well. Akshay thanked his followers and wrote, “Behne khush toh yeh bhai bhi khush”, which loosely translates as, “If sisters are happy, then this brother is happy too”.

Have a look at the in-flight video of Akshay Kumar and his onscreen sisters from Raksha Bandhan, HERE.

Have a look at Akshay Kumar's Instagram stories:

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. The film releases on 11th August and will be clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and untitled Soorarai Pottru remake among other projects.

