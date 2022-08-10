Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai & others attend special screening of the film; PICS

Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated film Raksha Bandhan is all set to release on the auspicious occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan' this year, which is on August 11, tomorrow. The mass hysteria created by the massive movie promotions across the country has made Raksha Bandhan one of the most eagerly awaited films on the festive occasion. Meanwhile, a day before the release of the film, the makers of the film organized a special screening in the city which was attended by the entire cast of the movie and several Television and Bollywood actors.

Along with director Aanand L Rai, the actors of Raksha Bandhan including Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sadia Khateeb, were present during the special screening. Apart from the cast of the film, actor Sunny Kaushal attended the event with his parents, Himesh Reshammiya was spotted with his wife. Meanwhile, TV actors like Aneri Vajani and Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly also graced the event with their presence.

While Bhumi looked elegant in a black ensemble, Akshay Kumar looked dapper as usual in a grey floral print shirt paired with black pants. However, Akshay’s on-screen sisters were dressed in ethnics.

Have a look at the pap photos:

Raksha Bandhan revolves around the unconditional bond between a brother and his sisters, it also showcases a love story. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the music of 'Raksha Bandhan' has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Raksha Bandhan is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.