Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar drops BTS photos of heartwarming set moments with Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai

Akshay Kumar’s BTS pics from Raksha Bandhan will leave you excited for the family drama.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:48 PM IST  |  4.9K
Akshay Kumar is a busy man these days. He has some interesting movies in the pipeline and is also gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and the movie revolves around the unconditional bond between a brother and his sisters. So far, the makers have grabbed attention with an intriguing trailer and heart-touching songs which got the audience excited for Raksha Bandhan. And now, as it is just a month left for the release of the family drama, Akshay has treated fans with the unseen BTS pics with the cast. 

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a series of pics from the sets wherein he was seen having fun with his co-stars. One of the pics had Aanand L Rai hugging Akshay while another one captured an emotional moment between a brother and a sister. In one pic, Akshay was all smiles as he was seen posing with the girl gang on the sets making it a perfect click. Akshay captioned the post as, “A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post:

To note, Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha etc. 

