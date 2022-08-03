Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar, his on-screen sisters smile for paps as they get clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Akshay Kumar has been at the forefront of the Indian Movie Industry and has the reputation of completing movies in quick succession. The actor’s movie journey has been inspiring and he has churned out over a 100 projects in his acting journey spanning more than 30 years. He is the busiest actor in B-Town with more than half a dozen projects lined up for him after his next release that is Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer and the songs of the film Raksha Bandhan received a heart-warming response for its novel concept pertaining to love for one’s sisters and its commentary on the skewed dowry system that still exists.

The Raksha Bandhan team has been extensively promoting their film everywhere. They promoted their film in Dubai and then Pune. The entire team consisting of Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai and the four women playing the role of Akshay’s sisters in the movie got papped at the Kalina airport as they returned from Pune. Akshay was all smiles and posed along with Aanand L Rai and the girls. The Khiladi looked very smart in his white shirt and blue trousers. The Atrangi Re director in his checks shirt and black trousers looked fresh and healthy. The girls looked beautiful in their gorgeous lehengas. Akshay also graced the paparazzi with his solo clicks before they left in their car.

Have a look at team Raksha Bandhan, spotted at the Kalina airport:

Raksha Bandhan releases on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, that is on 11th August, 2022. The film locks horns with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and it will be interesting to observe how both the films co-exist. When Akshay Kumar was asked about the box office clash between Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha, he told that that the films weren’t clashing but were just coming together on a big date. Due to Covid-19, many films saw postponement and a clash was always on the cards. He concluded by hoping that both films have a good run at the box office.

